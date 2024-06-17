“Important Road projects in J&K, including several national projects in Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency approved and reviewed for expediting,” says Dr. Jitendra Singh

The prestigious Chhatergala tunnel work costing around Rs. 4000 crore will be executed by the National Higher Authority of India (NHAI) and the underpasses on the Kathua Express corridor section, wherever demanded by public will be undertaken at the earliest.

Disclosing this in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, today while briefing the media after a marathon meeting lasting nearly four hours and presided by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari to review the important road and tunnel projects in Jammu & Kashmir, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh expressed satisfaction and conveyed his heartfelt thanks to Shri. Gadkari for having conceded most of the suggestions and proposals put across by him.

Elaborating further, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space and MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, said that the proposal for Chhatergala tunnel had been initiated about six years ago, and the DPR was also prepared by the BRO agency of ‘Beacons’ but due to lack of funds it could not be undertaken. He said now it has been decided that the NHAI will undertake construction of the new national highway from Lakhanpur to Basohli-Bani to Bhaderwah-Doda. The construction from one end and when it reaches the tunnel site the construction of the historic Chhatergala tunnel will also be executed, he added.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, “Once this highway is complete, it will be a game changer as it will provide all-weather connectivity between Lakhanpur and district Doda via tourist spots of Basohli and Bani, in addition to reducing the travel time considerably and giving a boost to business, employment and revenue generation.

Referring to the under construction Delhi-Katra express corridor, Dr. Jitendra Singh recalled that the express corridor had been approved after a lot efforts that began way back in 2015 and there were initial delays because Punjab had also demanded a similar express corridor for Amritsar highway between Delhi and Amritsar Finally, after arriving at a compromise to have an express corridor between Delhi and Katra with a stopover at Amritsar and Kathua the project was finalized. He informed that the express corridor is in the last phase of its completion and expressed satisfaction that the public demand for the construction of underpasses at places like Hatli, Rajbagh, Chann Arorian, Chapper and Kootah had been accepted for the convenience of the local population.

In the same constituency Dr. Jitendra Singh said, “The work on the national highway section of Kishtwar Chatru will also be expedited which will provide an alternative road connectivity for ease of travel.”

While expressing gratitude to the government headed by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for having allocated major highway projects to his Lok Sabha constituency, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the work on another prestigious project of Chenani-Sudhmahadev national highway will also be expedited. He further informed that the new national highway between via Khileni to Goha will have proper linkage to the adjoining villages of Bergana, Humbal and Kalota which happens to be his own native village.

As the Minister representing J&K in the Union Council, Dr. Jitendra Singh also appreciated the MoRTH Minister for giving a special focus to the ongoing projects of the Srinagar-Sonamarg section, Zojila tunnel, Jammu Rajouri highway and the two ring roads of Srinagar and Jammu respectively.