Implementation of Swachhta Hi Seva Campaign 2024 in NITI Aayog from 15th September, 2024 to 2nd October, 2024

As a run up to Swachh Bharat Diwas on 2nd October, 2024, a day that the nation celebrates the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and Dept. of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti organised the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign from 15th September to 2nd October, 2024, in collaboration with other Ministries, to celebrate 10 years of Swachh Bharat Mission, to reaffirm the commitment of all to make India clean and garbage free. The theme for SHS 2024 is “Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata”.

NITI Aayog actively participated in the campaign during the period, and the major events organized under the Department during the campaign are as following:

Inspection of Record Room in NITI Aayog: An Inspection of Record Room in NITI Aayog was conducted on 23-09-2024 by the senior Officers with special emphasis on File reviewing, Weeding out & Digitisation of old records and disposal of scrap.

Awareness Campaign: The campaign Banners & Standees were installed all across NITI Aayog gates, outdoor areas and office premises for generating awareness amongst Officers/Staff of NITI Aayog. SHS-2024 campaign banners were also displayed on NITI Aayog Website Homepage for the campaign duration.

Cleanliness Drive in NITI Aayog Office Premises: A Cleanliness Drive was conducted in NITI Aayog Office Premises on all floors from 24-09-2024 to 27-09-2024 with active participation of NITI Aayog staff.

Deep Cleaning of NITI Aayog Departmental Canteen: The Welfare Team undertook the activity of Deep Cleaning of NITI Aayog Departmental Canteen Hall & Kitchen from 24-09-2024 to 27-09-2024.