Implementation of SVAMITVA and e-panchayat programmes

New Delhi :SVAMITVA Scheme aims to provide the ‘Record of Rights’ to village household owners possessing houses in inhabited areas in villages with issuance of legal ownership rights (Property cards/Title deeds). The pilot phase of the Scheme was launched on 24th April 2020 for implementation during 2020-21 in 6 states namely Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Later on, villages of one border district of Punjab and Rajasthan and few villages of Andhra Pradesh were also added in the pilot phase of implementation.During 2021-2025, the Scheme is to be implemented across the country in phased manner and would eventually cover all the villages of the country. States/Union Territories need to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Survey of India (SoI) for implementation of the scheme. In addition to 9 pilot phase States, 17 more States have signed MoU with SoI since national roll out of scheme on 24th April 2021. This is despite the Covid-19 induced lockdowns and travel bans that have been in place since launch of Pilot Phase of the scheme in varied degree across all States/UTs. Drone flying has been completed in 52,970 villages and Property Cards distributed in 7440 villages to property owners.

The Scheme also envisages the establishment of a network of 567 Continuously Operating Referencing System (CORS) stations across the country for determining accurate locations. Out of this, 210 CORS stations are being established in the States of Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan as part of the Pilot phase.

With the aim to transform functioning of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), Ministry is implementing e-Panchayat Mission Mode Project (MMP) under Digital India Programme. This is expected to make them more transparent, accountable and effective organs of local self-governing institutions. Further, eGramSwaraj (egramswaraj.gov.in), a Simplified Work Based Accounting Application for Panchayati Raj has been developed amalgamating functionalities of planning, monitoring, accounting and online payments. The Panchayats have been encouraged to adopt the e-GramSwaraj-PFMS (Public Finance Management System) interface to make payments to vendors through PFMS and not through cheques. The status of usage of eGramSwaraj by Panchayats is given at Annexure.

Annexure

State wise usage status of eGramSwaraj (2021-22)

# State Name Total Number of Village Panchayats& Equivalent (RLB) RLB Development Plans Uploaded No. of RLBs onboarded on eGramSwaraj-PFMS Interphase (eGSPI) No. of RLBs initiated payment through eGSPI 1 ANDHRA PRADESH 13371 13348 205 0 2 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 2108 1570 1 0 3 ASSAM 2666 2180 2197 1530 4 BIHAR 8224 8224 8382 7123 5 CHHATTISGARH 11658 11658 11656 5228 6 GOA 191 191 190 107 7 GUJARAT 14257 14036 14049 563 8 HARYANA 6233 6110 6014 1461 9 HIMACHAL PRADESH 3616 3201 1098 23 10 JHARKHAND 4351 4296 4363 3062 11 KARNATAKA 6000 5943 6006 5395 12 KERALA 941 941 935 1 13 MADHYA PRADESH 22783 22686 22807 16879 14 MAHARASHTRA 27890 27870 25623 5364 15 MANIPUR 3818 2631 161 87 16 MEGHALAYA 9000 0 0 0 17 MIZORAM 834 834 834 465 18 NAGALAND 1284 1195 0 0 19 ODISHA 6798 6780 6798 5599 20 PUNJAB 13263 13209 13213 6881 21 RAJASTHAN 11341 11250 9001 4222 22 SIKKIM 185 182 57 9 23 TAMIL NADU 12525 12399 12416 3507 24 TELANGANA 12769 12769 13 0 25 TRIPURA 1219 1177 1178 598 26 UTTARAKHAND 7791 7791 7791 4291 27 UTTAR PRADESH 58186 57942 58666 40037 28 WEST BENGAL 3341 3217 3140 2609 Total 266643 253630 216794 115041

RLB- Rural Local Bodies

This information was given by Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.