Implementation of SVAMITVA and e-panchayat programmes

New Delhi :SVAMITVA Scheme aims to provide the ‘Record of Rights’ to village household owners possessing houses in inhabited areas in villages with issuance of legal ownership rights (Property cards/Title deeds). The pilot phase of the Scheme was launched on 24th April 2020 for implementation during 2020-21 in 6 states namely Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Later on, villages of one border district of Punjab and Rajasthan and few villages of Andhra Pradesh were also added in the pilot phase of implementation.During 2021-2025, the Scheme is to be implemented across the country in phased manner and would eventually cover all the villages of the country. States/Union Territories need to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Survey of India (SoI) for implementation of the scheme. In addition to 9 pilot phase States, 17 more States have signed MoU with SoI since national roll out of scheme on 24th April 2021. This is despite the Covid-19 induced lockdowns and travel bans that have been in place since launch of Pilot Phase of the scheme in varied degree across all States/UTs. Drone flying has been completed in 52,970 villages and Property Cards distributed in 7440 villages to property owners.
The Scheme also envisages the establishment of a network of 567 Continuously Operating Referencing System (CORS) stations across the country for determining accurate locations. Out of this, 210 CORS stations are being established in the States of Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan as part of the Pilot phase.
With the aim to transform functioning of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), Ministry is implementing e-Panchayat Mission Mode Project (MMP) under Digital India Programme. This is expected to make them more transparent, accountable and effective organs of local self-governing institutions. Further, eGramSwaraj (egramswaraj.gov.in), a Simplified Work Based Accounting Application for Panchayati Raj has been developed amalgamating functionalities of planning, monitoring, accounting and online payments. The Panchayats have been encouraged to adopt the e-GramSwaraj-PFMS (Public Finance Management System) interface to make payments to vendors through PFMS and not through cheques. The status of usage of eGramSwaraj by Panchayats is given at Annexure.
Annexure
State wise usage status of eGramSwaraj (2021-22)
|#
|State Name
|Total Number of Village Panchayats& Equivalent (RLB)
|RLB Development Plans Uploaded
|No. of RLBs onboarded on eGramSwaraj-PFMS Interphase (eGSPI)
|No. of RLBs initiated payment through eGSPI
|1
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|13371
|13348
|205
|0
|2
|ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|2108
|1570
|1
|0
|3
|ASSAM
|2666
|2180
|2197
|1530
|4
|BIHAR
|8224
|8224
|8382
|7123
|5
|CHHATTISGARH
|11658
|11658
|11656
|5228
|6
|GOA
|191
|191
|190
|107
|7
|GUJARAT
|14257
|14036
|14049
|563
|8
|HARYANA
|6233
|6110
|6014
|1461
|9
|HIMACHAL PRADESH
|3616
|3201
|1098
|23
|10
|JHARKHAND
|4351
|4296
|4363
|3062
|11
|KARNATAKA
|6000
|5943
|6006
|5395
|12
|KERALA
|941
|941
|935
|1
|13
|MADHYA PRADESH
|22783
|22686
|22807
|16879
|14
|MAHARASHTRA
|27890
|27870
|25623
|5364
|15
|MANIPUR
|3818
|2631
|161
|87
|16
|MEGHALAYA
|9000
|0
|0
|0
|17
|MIZORAM
|834
|834
|834
|465
|18
|NAGALAND
|1284
|1195
|0
|0
|19
|ODISHA
|6798
|6780
|6798
|5599
|20
|PUNJAB
|13263
|13209
|13213
|6881
|21
|RAJASTHAN
|11341
|11250
|9001
|4222
|22
|SIKKIM
|185
|182
|57
|9
|23
|TAMIL NADU
|12525
|12399
|12416
|3507
|24
|TELANGANA
|12769
|12769
|13
|0
|25
|TRIPURA
|1219
|1177
|1178
|598
|26
|UTTARAKHAND
|7791
|7791
|7791
|4291
|27
|UTTAR PRADESH
|58186
|57942
|58666
|40037
|28
|WEST BENGAL
|3341
|3217
|3140
|2609
|Total
|266643
|253630
|216794
|115041
RLB- Rural Local Bodies
This information was given by Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.