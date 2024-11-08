Implementation of Special Campaign 4.0 in NITI Aayog from 2nd October, 2024 to 31st October, 2024

Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s vision and mission to institutionalize Swachhta and minimize pendency in Government, NITI Aayog launched the Special Campaign 4.0 (implementation phase) from 2nd October to 31st October 2024 with special impetus on disposal of pendency, better space management and making the environment and government infrastructures clean and green.

This comprehensive campaign spanned two distinct phases and exemplified our commitment to efficient governance and public service:

Preparatory Phase (1 6th to 30th September, 202 4) : During this preparatory phase, NITI Aayog identified 10389 files for review, 5 Pending Public Grievance Petitions, 12 Parliament Assurances, 1 PMO reference, 1 State Govt. reference and office spaces for cleanliness & improved space management, all set for disposition during Special Campaign 3.0 from 2nd October, 2024 to 31st October, 2024. Implementation Phase (2nd October to 31st October, 202 4) : In the subsequent phase, NITI Aayog successfully disposed of 100% of the 5 Pending Public Grievance Petitions, 1 each of PMO & State Govt. references and 3 Parliament Assurances. A total of 10389 files were reviewed, out of which, 720 files were identified for weeding out. Furthermore, cleanliness activities were undertaken in office spaces, outdoor premises, record room and Departmental Canteen. It is particularly noteworthy that approximately 1956 sqft. of the space was freed by way of disposal of files and improvements in office space management, contributing to more environmentally responsible workspace and surroundings.

The Campaign was fittingly augmented by the Swachhta Hi Seva Campaign 2024 in NITI Aayog from 14th September to 2nd October, 2024 wherein the Department undertook the following activities: