Implementation of Special Campaign 2.0 in the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation

New Delhi : Drawing the inspiration from Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s vision and mission to institutionalize Swachhata and minimize pendency in the Government institutions, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation successfully implemented the cleanliness drive and substantially reduced the pendency in the Ministry and its field offices & autonomous body, under the Special Campaign 2.0 during the period from 2nd October to 31st October 2022. The overall campaign has been successfully implemented under the guidance of Hon’ble Minister (I/C), Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation.

Achievements of the Ministry in respect of Special Campaign 2.0 up to 31st October, 2022 are summarized as under:

Reference Category Target Achievements (as on 31.10.2022) Reference from MP 5 5 State Govt. References 2 2 Public Grievances 46 45 Appeals 13 12 Number of physical files reviewed 12445 12429 Number of physical files identified for weeding out 11963 11963 Number of e-files identified to be closed 32 31 Number of cleanliness campaigns to be conducted 86 86 Revenue generated from scrap disposal (in Rs.) – Rs. 45,53,771/-

Under Special Campaign 2.0, main focus was laid on the field offices, cleaning of monuments and public places. Some of the highlights of the campaign are mentioned as below:

Regional Office Aurangabad conducted cleaning awareness drive at premises of Buddha caves.

Zonal Office & Regional Office Jaipur conducted cleanliness drive in the corridor of Amer Fort, Jaipur.

Regional Office Ranchi conducted cleaning awareness drive at Birsa Munda Samadhi Sthal.

SRO Thanjavur under RO Madurai conducted cleaning awareness drive at Brihadishvara Temple.

Regional Office Raipur cleaned Mahadev Ghat corridor and conducted cleaning awareness drive at Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple at Raipur.

Regional Office Kozhikode organized a cleanliness drive at e in south beach Kozhikode.

Regional Office Ajmer conducted cleaning awareness drive on Ghat of Buddha Pushkar Lake.

Regional Office Jammu organized cleanliness drive at Banganga.

SRO Tirunvelli under RO Madurai conducted cleaning awareness drive at Triveni Sangam of Kanyakumari.

SRO Varanasi under RO Prayagraj organized a cleanliness drive at Assi Ghat, Varanasi.

NSO(FOD) Head Quarter at New Delhi has converted its dump garage place into an attractive selfie point at its office premises under Special Campaign 2.0.

This Ministry had also conducted drives to clean the office premises/corridors under this campaign. The glimpses of the same are as under:

NSO(FOD) Hqr Delhi

NSO(FOD) Bareilly

NSO(FOD) Coimbatore

NSO(FOD) Dibrugarh

NSO(FOD) Gangtok

NSO(FOD) Hubli

NSO(FOD) Kozhikode

NSO(FOD) Port Blair

All the officers and staff of the Ministry actively participated in the Special Campaign 2.0 to make it one of the most successful cleanliness campaign organized by the Ministry. The efforts of the Ministry were widely recognized by the media and several news items appeared in the Newspaper and Television channels. The Ministry also widely publicized the campaign on social media. The Ministry will continue to make such efforts of keeping the offices and surroundings near the office premises clean in the future also so that Swachhta becomes a movement in Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation.