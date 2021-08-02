Implementation of National SC/ST hub

New Delhi : The National SC/ST Hub (NSSH) is being implemented through National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC) a PSU under this Ministry to provide professional support to SC/ST entrepreneurs to fulfill the obligations under the Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises, adopt applicable business practices and leverage the Stand up India initiative with an objective to promote “enterprise culture” amongst the SC/ST Population. A number of initiatives have been taken under the Hub which include Special Credit Linked Capital Subsidy Scheme (SCLCSS), Special Marketing Assistance Scheme(SMAS), Single Point Registration Scheme(SPRS), capacity building programmes, reimbursement of Bank Guarantee charges, Bank Loan processing charges, Testing Charges/fee of various NABL accredited laboratories etc. Further, to provide mentoring and handholding support to SC/ST entrepreneurs 15 National SC-ST Hub Offices (NSSHOs) have been set up across the country. These NSSHOs are offering technical support to SC-ST MSEs on bid participation, finance facilitation, participation in special vendor development programmes, CPSE connects, e-tender trainings, GeM, Udyam registration, etc.

The details of fund allocated and released under National SC/ST Hub during last three years are as under:

(Rs. in crore)

Year Fund allocation Total fund released Fund released for NER BE RE 2018-19 93.96 78.30 77.78 5.01 2019-20 121.69 80.00 79.65 10.00 2020-21 150.00 120.00 120.00 0.05

Under the capacity building programme of NSSH, 26,360 SC/ST candidates have been trained in various areas in the country. The scheme has been effective to address the issues of the SC/ST entrepreneurs and has enhanced their participation in the public procurement process. The procurement from SC-ST MSEs has increased significantly since implementation of NSSH. The procurements from MSEs owned by the SC/STs is monitored through MSME SAMBANDH portal (launched on 08.12.2017). The details of procurement made by the CPSEs from SC/ST MSEs during last four years and current year are as under

(Rs. in crore)

Year Procurement SC/ST MSEs 2017-18 544.45 2018-19 824.71 2019-20 692.88 2020-21 753.97 2021-22* 123.64

*As on 28.07.2021

This information was given by Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Narayan Rane in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.