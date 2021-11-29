Implementation of Madrasa Modernisation Scheme

New Delhi : Department of School Education and Literacy (D/o SE&L), M/o Education was implementing an Umbrella Scheme for Providing Education to Madrasas/Minorities (SPEMM) which comprises of two schemes namely Scheme for Providing Quality Education in Madrasas (SPQEM) and Infrastructure Development in Minority Institutes (IDMI). This scheme has been transferred to Ministry of Minority Affairs from 01.04.2021. An amount of Rs. 21428.285 lakh has been released by the D/o SE&L under this scheme during the year 2020-21 which includes honorarium of the teachers appointed under the scheme.

The guidelines of the SPEMM provides for implementation and monitoring mechanism. The scheme is implemented under the aegis of State Governments. All the proposals under both SPEMM are submitted by the State Government, with the approval of State Level Committee under the chairmanship of the Secretary of the relevant Department, including Secretary Education and Secretary Minority Affairs of the State government. The State Level Committee scrutinizes and recommends the proposal under the scheme. On receipt of proposals from the State Government, Project Approval Board setup under Chairpersonship of Secretary of the concerned Ministry of Government of India consider the same on merit and accord approval. Funds under SPQEM are released in instalments. The first instalment is released upon receipt of provisional Utilisation certificate of previous financial year duly countersigned by the Secretary of nodal department of the State government, release of state share as admissible/commitment to release the same for current financial years as per the budget provision in state budget and submission of physical and financial progress report. The second instalment is released upon receipt of audited UCs of the previous financial year, utilisation of at least 50% of the grants released as first instalment, release of state share of first instalment and submission of physical and financial progress report. Funds under IDMI are released as per above guidelines subject to release of corresponding share by the assisted institution.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.