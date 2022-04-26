Implementation of climate actions by developing countries is contingent to adequate delivery of climate finance, technology transfer, and other implementation support from the Developed Countries: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi : Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav met Her Excellency,Aminath Shauna, Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Technology, Republic of Maldives here today. In the Meeting, they discussed issues relating to vulnerabilities of climate change, cooperation on climate actions, and follow-up to COP 26.

Shri Bhupender Yadav appreciated the climate actions taken by Maldives and stressed the importance of concrete actions on adaptation in tackling climate change. But, we should join hands to fight climate change to ensure climate justice to all, especially to the developing countries, he added.

Shri Yadav emphasised that concrete actions are necessary to implement the Glasgow Climate Pact or COP 26. However, implementation of climate actions by developing countries is contingent to adequate delivery of climate finance, technology transfer, and other implementation support from the Developed Countries.

The Union Environment Minister also underlined the need for developed countries to enhance commitments ahead of COP27 including on climate finance and technology support, adaptation finance provisions, etc.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen ongoing bilateral cooperation between India and Maldives not only for combatting environmental issues and climate change, but also explore for enhancing cooperation for greater economic integration