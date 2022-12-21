Implementation of 15 Points Programme for Minorities Welfare Schemes : Smriti Zubin Irani 

The Minister of Minority Affairs, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today informed that Pre-Matric, Post Matric and Merit-cum Means based Scholarship Schemes for meritorious students from the notified minority communities are implemented by the Ministry of Minority Affairs under the Prime Minister’s New 15 Point Programme for the Welfare of Minorities .The merit list under Pre and Post Matric schemes is drawn on the basis of income rather than marks. The State-wise details of funds sanctioned under each of these Scheme from 2014-15 to 2021-22 is annexed.

The Government has implemented various schemes for the welfare and upliftment of every strata, including minorities, specially the economically weaker and lesser privileged sections of the society, through various schemes of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Ministry of Textiles, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Women and Child Development and Ministry of Rural Development. Ministry of Minority Affairs has adopted multi-pronged strategy so as to enhance the employability of notified minorities viz. Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Parsis and Jains.

The schemes of the Ministry of Minority Affairs covered under the 15 Point Programme are exclusively meant for notified minorities. However, 15% of the outlays and targets, to the extent possible, of schemes/initiatives implemented by other participating Ministries/Departments are earmarked for notified minorities.

The details of various schemes being implemented by the Ministry of Minority Affairs for economic empowerment of minorities are available on the website of the Ministry of Minority Affairs at – www.minorityaffairs.gov.in

Annexure

Implementation of 15 Points Programme for Minorities Welfare Schemes