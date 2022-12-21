National

Implementation of 15 Points Programme for Minorities Welfare Schemes : Smriti Zubin Irani 

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Minister of Minority Affairs, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today informed that Pre-Matric, Post Matric and Merit-cum Means based Scholarship Schemes for meritorious students from the notified minority communities are implemented by the Ministry of Minority Affairs under the Prime Minister’s New 15 Point Programme for the Welfare of Minorities .The merit list under Pre and Post Matric schemes is drawn on the basis of income rather than marks. The State-wise details of funds sanctioned under each of these Scheme from  2014-15 to 2021-22 is annexed.

The Government has implemented various schemes for the welfare and upliftment of every strata, including minorities, specially the economically weaker and lesser privileged sections of the society, through various schemes of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Ministry of Textiles, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Women and Child Development and Ministry of Rural Development. Ministry of Minority Affairs has adopted multi-pronged strategy so as to enhance the employability of notified minorities viz. Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Parsis and Jains.

The schemes of the Ministry of Minority Affairs covered under the 15 Point Programme are exclusively meant for notified minorities. However, 15% of the outlays and targets, to the extent possible, of schemes/initiatives implemented by other participating Ministries/Departments are earmarked for notified minorities.

The details of various schemes being implemented by the Ministry of Minority Affairs for economic empowerment of minorities are available on the website of the Ministry of Minority Affairs at – www.minorityaffairs.gov.in

 

Annexure

Implementation of 15 Points Programme for Minorities Welfare Schemes

Funds sanctioned to States/UTs under 3 Scholarship Schemes during 2014-15 to 2021-22
S.No. States/UTs Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme Post Matric Scholarship Scheme Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship Scheme Total Scholarship Sanctioned under 3 Scholarship Schemes
Total Amount
(In Rs. crore)		 Total Amount
(In Rs. crore)		 Total Amount
(In Rs. crore)		 Total Amount
(In Rs. crore)
1 ANDHRA PRADESH 478.65 803.53 64.79 1346.97
2 TELANGANA 427.60 99.64 63.65 590.90
3 ASSAM 742.89 748.93 155.15 1646.98
4 BIHAR 394.71 1349.00 274.09 2017.79
5 CHHATTISGARH 35.11 41.70 13.04 89.85
6 GOA 1.83 14.88 3.24 19.95
7 GUJARAT 312.78 347.72 82.45 742.95
8 HARYANA 30.18 132.40 27.96 190.54
9 HIMACHAL PRADESH 5.28 15.69 2.14 23.11
10 JAMMU AND KASHMIR 535.89 346.34 172.64 1054.87
11 JHARKHAND 194.92 373.86 49.11 617.89
12 KARNATAKA 847.38 732.29 385.51 1965.17
13 KERALA 822.81 659.49 621.32 2103.62
14 LADAKH 7.01 1.41 0.52 8.94
15 MADHYA PRADESH 285.89 363.86 76.26 726.01
16 MAHARASHTRA 808.44 945.09 144.12 1897.65
17 MANIPUR 123.29 114.95 12.04 250.28
18 MEGHALAYA 33.34 34.77 25.47 93.58
19 MIZORAM 172.54 150.54 10.00 333.08
20 NAGALAND 130.49 28.34 31.55 190.38
21 ODISHA 31.17 63.43 16.35 110.96
22 PUNJAB 730.95 578.21 150.96 1460.12
23 RAJASTHAN 427.78 497.12 94.59 1019.49
24 SIKKIM 5.04 2.23 2.07 9.34
25 TAMIL NADU 706.71 638.21 157.00 1501.92
26 TRIPURA 9.20 12.75 3.97 25.93
27 UTTAR PRADESH 2402.87 2344.66 343.28 5090.81
28 UTTARAKHAND 66.11 206.51 40.23 312.84
29 WEST BENGAL 1347.08 1314.28 297.77 2959.12
30 ANDAMAN &NICOBAR 1.32 3.21 0.24 4.77
31 CHANDIGARH 3.69 5.77 0.95 10.41
32 THE DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI AND DAMAN AND DIU 1.11 3.07 0.26 4.44
33 DELHI 20.13 65.99 16.03 102.16
34 PUDUCHERRY 5.85 6.92 1.20 13.97
Total 12,150.06 13,046.79 3,339.93 28,536.78
