IMPCL, the PSU of AYUSH Ministry to sell products on Government e-Market (GeM) portal

New Delhi: Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL), the public sector manufacturing unit of the Ministry of AYUSH has received a shot in the arm in the matter of potential sales volumes, thanks to the recent tie up with the Government e-Market (GeM) portal for selling its products online. The deal between IMPCL and GeM was finalised on 03.03.2021, when GeM created 31 categories covering 311 medicines, which are live in the marketplace and IMPCL can now upload these medicines on GeM Portal.

IMPCL, the Rs. 100 crore turnover PSU of the Ministry of AYUSH is one of the most trusted manufacturers of Ayush medicines in the country, and is known for the authenticity of its formulations. IMPCL is the only CPSE under Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India and its prices are vetted and finalised by the Ministry of Finance (Department of Expenditure) for their Ayurvedic & Unani Medicines. With this decision of GeM, the Ayurvedic and Unani medicines of IMPCL will figure on the GeM portal to hundreds of government sector buyers, at prices finalised by Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure. This will facilitate quick procurement of these medicines by Central/State Government institutions for their healthcare programmes. Thus, this tie-up between GeM & IMPCL also helps to streamline the procurement and distribution of Ayurvedic and Unani medicines by State Units. The thousands of patients and other clients who visit Government Ayush hospitals every day stand to gain because of this increased availability of such medicines even in far-flung Ayush Hospitals and Clinics.