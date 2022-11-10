IMPCL Ltd registers an impressive threefold increase in its profits of Rs. 45.41 Crore for FY21-22

New Delhi : Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation (IMPCL), a central public sector enterprise (CPSE), under the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, has announced to pay a dividend of Rs 10.13 Crores to its stakeholders – Ministry of Ayush and Government of Uttarakhand. The dividend cheque of Rs 9.93 Crores for Ministry of Ayush was handed over to Union Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a ceremony held at Transport Bhawan, today.

On this occasion, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said, “IMPCL Ltd. has registered an impressive increase in its profits in comparison to the last Financial Year 2020-21, which is commendable achievement. Under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Ayush sector is witnessing all round growth not only in India but globally.”

The dividend cheque handover ceremony was attended by MoS for Ayush Shri Majapara Mahendrabhai; Special Secretary, Ministry of Ayush Shri Pramod Kumar Pathak; Director Yoga and Naturopathy cell, Ministry of Ayush Shri Vikram Singh; Advisor Ayurveda, Dr. Mukesh Kumar MD, IMPCL Ltd.; Shri Arvind Kumar Aggarwal, AGM (F&A), IMPCL Ltd. and others.

Dr. Mukesh Kumar, MD, IMPCL Ltd said, “In the operational front the company has achieved an enhancement of 47% in capacity utilization over its previous year. An all-around enhancement in performance in terms of turnover, profit and capacity utilization over previous years has brought focus on the future prospects of the company.”

IMPCL Ltd. has been conferred Mini Ratna Category II status by the Government of India and also got ISO 9001:2015 Certification. The Company is presently manufacturing 656 Classical Avurvedic, 332 Unani and 71 Proprietary Avurvedic Medicines for the various diseases spectrum. It supplies Ayurveda and Unani medicines to all the States under National Ayush Mission (NAM) and 6000 centres of Jan Aushadhi Kendras.