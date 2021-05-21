Immediate Relief from ONGC to affected families and survivors

New Delhi: Cyclone Tauktae had hit Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai in the early hours of May 17, 2021 where ONGC’s major production installations and drilling rigs are located. Three construction barges of M/s Afcons working on a project of ONGC in Western Offshore fields in the Arabian Sea and one floater drilling rig of ONGC were severely impacted in the cyclone.

All the anchors of the Barge P-305 had given away, it started drifting and hit an unmanned platform of ONGC resulting in water ingress and eventually capsized at around 1700 Hrs of 17 May 2021. ONGC OSVs (Offshore Supply Vessels) were immediately pressed into service for rescue operation along with INS Kochi and INS Kolkata of Indian Navy and Coast Guard vessel.

ONGC along with Indian Navy and Coast Guard immediately swung into rescue operations. ONGC Indian Navy along with Coast Guard and ONGC are continuing with extensive search and rescue operations. ONGC pays its gratitude to all those who helped fight the calamity.

During this fight against ferocity of nature, employees on board displayed exemplary courage and continued their efforts to steer barges and rig to safety with beaten down functionality.

At this hour, we are looking at rescue and rehabilitation task. Our business partner Afcons who was operating the affected barges has been with us in this task. We are saddened by the events and express our deep sorrow at the loss of life and pay our tributes to the BNVs (Brave, Nature’s Victims). The combined rescue and search efforts will be continued for few more days and we hope that it will help us save more lives.

In this hour of grief, M/s Afcons are working on the compensation for the affected crew, which will be operationalized soon.

ONGC management has decided to extend an immediate relief of Rs.1 lakh to the survivors and Rs.2 lakh for the BNVs and missing persons’ families.

ONGC has also setup a helpdesk to extend help. ONGC will facilitate the dependent family members of the rescued crew in providing logistics and expenses.