IMFA’s Chromite Mines Wins Safety Awards 2024

IMFA bags 2nd and 3rd position for Sukinda Mines Chromite (SMC) and Mahagiri Mines Chromite (MMC) mines for outstanding performance in 2023

Kolkata: Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd, the country’s leading producer of ferroalloys, was recently awarded at the All-India Mines Safety Awards 2024, under the aegis of the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS). The awards recognised IMFA’s commitment to safety and excellence and its outstanding performance in 2023 for safety of its Sukinda Mines Chromite (SMC) and Mahagiri Mine Chromite (MMC).

The awardees were felicitated by Shri Prabhat Kumar, DG of DGMS in the presence of Chief guest Shri P M Prasad, CMD of Coal India Limited, and other dignitaries.

The All-India Mines Safety Awards 2024 is a significant platform aimed at recognising excellence, and promoting best practices in mine safety across India.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Sandeep Narade, VP and Head Mining Business Unit, IMFA, said, “We are honoured to receive the awards. We accord the highest priority to safety in all our operations, and are enthused with the awards which recognise our commitment to the well-being of employees.”

Mr. Narade noted, “IMFA provides comprehensive safety training to all employees, and conducts regular safety audits and inspections to mitigate potential hazards. We also invest in modern equipment and technology to enhance safety and maintain a safe working environment.”

IMFA’s Sukinda Open Cast Mines is among the oldest chromite mines and accounts for 50% of IMFA’s present output, while the Mahagiri Chromite Mine contributes the remaining half. Notably, the Mahagiri mine is the only operational underground mining operation in the Sukinda Valley.

IMFA’s achievement at the awards underscores its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and sustainability in its mining operations. The company remains dedicated to setting new benchmarks in the industry and contributing to the overall growth and development of the mining sector in India.