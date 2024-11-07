IMFA reports robust financial performance in Q2 FY25

Bhubaneswar: Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA; estd 1961), the country’s leading fully integrated producer of ferro alloys, announced Q2 FY25 results today for the period ending September 30th, 2024.

Financial Performance

Standalone for Q2 FY25

Q2 FY25 Revenue EBITDA EBITDA Margin PAT PAT Margin EPS (not annualized) Exports ₹ 691.92 cr ₹ 175.62 cr 25.38% ₹ 132.73cr 18.60 % ₹ 24.60 ₹ 652.97 cr

Financial Highlights : (₹ in cr)

Performance indicators Q2 FY25 Q1 FY25 Q2 FY24 H1 FY25 HI FY24 Revenue 691.92 662.28 692.61 1354.20 1394.34 EBITDA 175.62 167.31 150.27 376.20 323.19 PAT 132.73 117.52 89.96 250.25 199.96 Exports 652.97 626.97 653.77 1279.94 1316.53

Operational Highlights :

Performance indicators Q2 FY25 Q1 FY25 Q2 FY24 H1 FY25 H1 FY24 Ferro Chrome production (Tonnes) 68,248 60,976 66,796 129,224 133,057 Ferro Chrome sales (Tonnes) 66,951 63,035 67,448 129,986 132,144 Power generation (Million Units) 277 277 296 554 586 Chrome Ore raising (Tonnes) 104,327 202,772 133,666 307,099 404,314

Commenting on the results, Mr Subhrakant Panda, Managing Director said that “Higher output, continued focus on operating efficiency, and stable input costs and selling prices have led to improved margins in the second quarter results.

On the global front, demand for stainless steel has marginally dropped largely due to economic uncertainty. However, the long awaited stimulus measures announced in China coupled with the recent uptick in PMI are positive signs for the metals sector in general.

Mr Panda added, “Domestic ferro chrome prices have softened recently, making it unviable for non-integrated producers. In this context, access to captive ore and a debt-free Balance Sheet give us confidence and we are focused on leveraging it to register superior performance.”