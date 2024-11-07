IMFA reports robust financial performance in Q2 FY25

Bhubaneswar: Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA; estd 1961), the country’s leading fully integrated producer of ferro alloys, announced Q2 FY25 results today for the period ending September 30th, 2024.
Financial Performance
Standalone for Q2 FY25
|Q2 FY25
|
Revenue
|
EBITDA
|
EBITDA Margin
|
PAT
|
PAT Margin
|
EPS (not annualized)
|
Exports
|
₹ 691.92 cr
|
₹ 175.62 cr
|
25.38%
|
₹ 132.73cr
|
18.60 %
|
₹ 24.60
|
₹ 652.97 cr
Financial Highlights:
|Performance indicators
|
Q2 FY25
|
Q1 FY25
|
Q2 FY24
|
H1 FY25
|
HI FY24
|Revenue
|
691.92
|
662.28
|
692.61
|
1354.20
|
1394.34
|EBITDA
|
175.62
|
167.31
|
150.27
|
376.20
|
323.19
|PAT
|
132.73
|
117.52
|
89.96
|
250.25
|
199.96
|Exports
|
652.97
|
626.97
|
653.77
|
1279.94
|
1316.53
Operational Highlights:
|Performance indicators
|
Q2 FY25
|
Q1 FY25
|
Q2 FY24
|
H1 FY25
|
H1 FY24
|Ferro Chrome production (Tonnes)
|
68,248
|
60,976
|
66,796
|
129,224
|
133,057
|Ferro Chrome sales (Tonnes)
|
66,951
|
63,035
|
67,448
|
129,986
|
132,144
|Power generation (Million Units)
|
277
|
277
|
296
|
554
|
586
|Chrome Ore raising (Tonnes)
|
104,327
|
202,772
|
133,666
|
307,099
|
404,314
Commenting on the results, Mr Subhrakant Panda, Managing Director said that “Higher output, continued focus on operating efficiency, and stable input costs and selling prices have led to improved margins in the second quarter results.
On the global front, demand for stainless steel has marginally dropped largely due to economic uncertainty. However, the long awaited stimulus measures announced in China coupled with the recent uptick in PMI are positive signs for the metals sector in general.
Mr Panda added, “Domestic ferro chrome prices have softened recently, making it unviable for non-integrated producers. In this context, access to captive ore and a debt-free Balance Sheet give us confidence and we are focused on leveraging it to register superior performance.”