IMFA reports robust financial performance in Q2 FY25

Bhubaneswar: Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA; estd 1961), the country’s leading fully integrated producer of ferro alloys, announced Q2 FY25 results today for the period ending September 30th, 2024.

Financial Performance

Standalone for Q2 FY25

 

Q2 FY25

Revenue

EBITDA

EBITDA Margin

PAT

PAT Margin

EPS (not annualized)

Exports

 691.92 cr

 175.62 cr

25.38%

 132.73cr

18.60 %

 24.60

 652.97 cr

  

Financial Highlights:                                                                                                                             ( in cr)

 

Performance indicators

Q2 FY25

Q1 FY25

Q2 FY24

H1 FY25

HI FY24
Revenue

691.92

662.28

692.61

1354.20

1394.34
EBITDA

175.62

167.31

150.27

376.20

323.19
PAT

132.73

117.52

89.96

250.25

199.96
Exports

652.97

626.97

653.77

1279.94

1316.53

  

Operational Highlights:

 

Performance indicators

Q2 FY25

Q1 FY25

Q2 FY24

H1 FY25

H1 FY24
Ferro Chrome production (Tonnes)

68,248

60,976

66,796

129,224

133,057
Ferro Chrome sales (Tonnes)

66,951

63,035

67,448

129,986

132,144
Power generation (Million Units)

277

277

296

554

586
Chrome Ore raising (Tonnes)

104,327

202,772

133,666

307,099

404,314

 

Commenting on the results, Mr Subhrakant Panda, Managing Director said that “Higher output, continued focus on operating efficiency, and stable input costs and selling prices have led to improved margins in the second quarter results.

 

On the global front, demand for stainless steel has marginally dropped largely due to economic uncertainty. However, the long awaited stimulus measures announced in China coupled with the recent uptick in PMI are positive signs for the metals sector in general.

 

Mr Panda added, “Domestic ferro chrome prices have softened recently, making it unviable for non-integrated producers. In this context, access to captive ore and a debt-free Balance Sheet give us confidence and we are focused on leveraging it to register superior performance.”

