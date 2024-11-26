IMFA celebrates 63rd Foundation Day at Therubali

Report by Badal Tah , Therubali : In a jubilant display of unity and pride, Therubali came alive as IMFA celebrated the much-anticipated 63rd Foundation Day. Marking another year of progress and achievements, the festivities unfolded with a myriad of events and activities that captivated the hearts of IMFA family and Therubalians as well.

The day commenced with blanket distribution to 300 old aged persons of peripheral villages, extension of financial support of Rs.10000 to 3 PWDs namely Israpu Amajhi, Lenka Geeta & Padma Kishore Majhi, donation of battery driven motorized tricycle to one young PWD entrepreneur Sri Chandra Sekhar Pradhani followed by lunch.

The programme got hosted in the premises of Sri Laxmi Narayan Temple. It was witnessed the presence of Suresh Babu, Sr. Vice-President & Bureau Head from Bhubaneswar as chief guest and Ashis Kumar Roy, Unit head along with all departmental heads, volunteers and staff of PR and BIPF. The programme was also graced by the Sarapancha, Samiti Member of all Local GPs including the Vice-Chairperson of Kolnara Panchayat Samiti Haladhar Himirika and local eminent persons & Leaders. Sameer Kumar Raut, DGM (HR & Admn) anchored the program where local dignitaries and the receipients expressed their gratitude for this noble cause.

The evening was marked by a spectacular award function to confer long service awards to employees and scholarship to students, prizes to the winners and runners of Kunjabihari Volley Ball Tournament. The Programme was organized inside the factory premises. Then it was followed by colorful traditional dances performed by local artists. The programme was coordinated by Sovan Lenka, Asst. Manager (PNL) and the staff members of various PNL, PR, Administration departments. This event unfolded as a moment for reflection, appreciation, and a renewed sense of civic pride.