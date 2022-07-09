IMF Staff Concludes Visit to Egypt

New Delhi : An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team led by Ms. Céline Allard visited Cairo from June 26 to July 7 to discuss IMF support for the Egyptian authorities’ comprehensive economic reform program. At the end of the mission, Ms. Allard issued the following statement:

“The IMF staff team and the Egyptian authorities had productive discussions on economic policies and reforms to be supported by an IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF). In the period ahead, we are continuing our close engagement with the authorities towards reaching staff level agreement. As is always the case, final agreement on a program arrangement would be subject to approval of the IMF’s Executive Board.

“The IMF team would like to thank the Egyptian authorities and the technical teams at the Central Bank of Egypt and the Ministry of Finance, and other interlocutors for their hospitality and the constructive and candid discussions.”