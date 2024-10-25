OdishaTop News

IMD’s Cyclone Dana Forecast Proves Accurate as Storm’s Path and Intensity Confirmed

By Odisha Diary bureau

The IMD’s forecast on the intensity, path, and landfall of Cyclone Dana was accurate. According to IMD scientist Umashankar Das, the storm was hindered by two anti-cyclonic circulations to the east and west, which prevented it from intensifying or gaining strength, particularly regarding rainfall.

