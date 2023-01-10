IMDb Announces the Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2023

MUMBAI —IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, today unveiled the most anticipated Indian movies of 2023. IMDb determines its list of the most anticipated Indian movies based on the actual page views of IMDb users throughout 2022.

IMDb Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2023*

*Among the Indian movies with planned releases in India in 2023, these 20 were consistently the most popular with IMDb users, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide throughout 2022. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist to get alerts when they become available.

Of note within the IMDb list of most anticipated Indian movies of 2023:

To learn more about the IMDb Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2023, watch this video: https://www.imdb.com/video/vi2010891545/ and read the full list here: https://www.imdb.com/list/ls566849656/