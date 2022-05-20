IMD: Yellow warning of rain issued to 15 districts of Odisha today

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meterological department, Bhubaneswar has issued yellow warning of rain for 15 districts of state today.

According to the IMD forecast, a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over Gulf of Martaban and adjoining Myanmar today. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over the same region during next 24 hours.

Further, the alert has been issued for Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur.