Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar has issued Yellow warning for light rain or thunderstorms with lightning in 15 districts of Odisha.

The alert has been sounded for Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj districts.