IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall over Gujarat region tomorrow. Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall is also likely over East Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, and Kerala.

IMD also said that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into most parts of north Arabian Sea, the remaining parts of Gujarat, and some more parts of Rajasthan today. It has said that conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Rajasthan and the remaining parts of Haryana and Punjab during the next two days. It said, the active monsoon conditions likely to continue over Northwest, Central, and West India during next five days.