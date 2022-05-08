IMD says, Cyclone Asani forms over BoB, to intensify into very severe cyclone in next 24 hours

Bhubaneswar :India Meteorological Department (IMD) today informed that the deep depression which is brewing over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea has intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ and is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm (wind speed of 118 to 220 kilometers per hour) in the next 24 hours.

The system is very likely to continue to move north-westwards till the evening of May 10 and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. Thereafter, it is very likely to re-curve in the north-northeastwards direction and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coas