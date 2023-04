Bhubaneswar: IMD predicts thunderstorm and hailstorm in four districts- Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar Odisha . Moderate thunderstorm with gusty wind speed reaching 40- 50 kmph, hail & moderate to intense rain likely to affect some parts of the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, and Bhadrak during next three hours: IMD Bhubaneswar.