IMD predicts Rain, thunderstorms till Mar 23 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: After witnessing a rise in the maximum (day) temperature for the past couple of days, several parts of the State would experience rain and thunderstorms till March 23, said the Regional Office of India Meteorological Department(IMD) here on Thursday.

Yellow warning for thunderstorm and lightning has also been issued for several districts in the State.

“There would be no large change in maximum temperature (Day temperature) over the districts of the State during next four to five days. The maximum temperature will be above normal by 2-to 3 degree Celsius at a few places in during the next four to-five days,” said IMD.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Boudh, Ganjam and Angul .

Moderate rain or thundershowers are also very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Subarnapur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Deogarh, Angul and Mayurbhanj.

Thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur,

Angul, Boudh , Mayurbhanj, Baleswar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Baleswar, Bhadrak, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal till March 23.