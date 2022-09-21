IMD predicts heavy rain in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh & Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in next two days

India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra during the next two days.

IMD said, a Low-Pressure Area lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts. IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the coming few days under its influence.

Isolated heavy showers are also expected in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya during the next two days.

Meanwhile, the southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan and the adjoining Kutch region of Gujarat.