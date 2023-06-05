IMD predicts heatwave conditions over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast predicts that heatwave conditions are expected to continue over Bihar, northeast Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim for the next five days.

Moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms are expected over Kerala, Lakshadweep, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh during the same period.

The forecast also indicates that heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, as well as Kerala and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands today.