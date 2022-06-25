IMD : Odisha to drench completely under heavy rain for next five days

Bhubaneswar : Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over north Interior Odisha and southerly/southwesterly winds in lower levels from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast and adjoining East India, it is very likely to rain continuously for the next five days in many parts of Odisha, informs India Meterological Department (IMD) .

According to the forecast, heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha on June 25, 26, 28, and 29. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with a speed reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely at isolated places on June 25 and 26.