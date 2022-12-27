IMD issues yellow warning of dense fog for 13 districts of Odisha till 8.30 am of Wednesday

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meterological Department of the Indian Meteorological Department issues yellow warning of dense fog for 13 districts of Odisha till 8.30 am of Wednesday .

As per the forecast, dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Khordha, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur till tomorrow.

While, there will be no large change in minimum temperature (night temperature) during next 4 to 5 days over the districts of Odisha, read the bullitien.