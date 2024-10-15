Odisha

IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Thunderstorms and Lightning in Several Odisha Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts moderate rain and thunderstorms in Odisha over the next 48 hours, despite favorable conditions for the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra. A low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to move towards north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Weather Warnings:

Day 3 (16-17 Oct): Thunderstorms with lightning likely in Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar.
Day 4 (17-18 Oct): Similar warnings for Puri, Khordha, Ganjam, Balasore, Cuttack, and several other districts.

