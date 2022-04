Bhubaneswar : The Regional Meteorological department of the Indian Meteorological department issued heat wave warning to 11 districts of Odisha 11 districts of Odisha today.

Accordig to the IMD forecast,Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Bargarh, Boudh, Balangir, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Angul will be wintessing severe heat waves and the temperature is unlikely to change significantly over next two days, and will remain 2-3 degree above normal in interior districts.