The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for a low-pressure area over southeast Bangladesh and nearby regions, expected to intensify into a depression over coastal West Bengal and northwest Bay of Bengal within 48 hours.

Most parts of Odisha will witness light to moderate rainfall, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in Kalahandi, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Rayagada, and Gajapati districts.