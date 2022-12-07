IMD issued red alert for heavy rain and strong winds in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai tomorrow due to a depression that is being formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for heavy rain and strong winds in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai tomorrow due to a depression that is being formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal. Its impact will also be felt in Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. Fishermen have been asked not to venture out into the sea.

National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) yesterday reviewed the preparedness of Central Ministries, Agencies, and State governments with regard to the possible cyclonic storm. The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba. During the meeting, Mr. Gauba stressed that preventive and precautionary measures should be taken by the concerned authorities of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. He said, the aim should be to keep the loss of lives to zero and minimise damage to property and infrastructure such as power and telecom. In case of damage to this infrastructure, it must be restored in the quickest possible time, he added. The Cabinet Secretary also assured the State and UT Governments that all Central agencies are ready and will be available for assistance.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has made five teams available to Tamil Nadu and three teams for Puducherry. NDRF teams are also being kept on standby for Andhra Pradesh. Rescue and relief teams of the Army and Navy along with ships and aircraft have been kept ready on standby.