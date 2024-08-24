OdishaWeather

IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall in Odisha Until August 27

By Odisha Diary bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across parts of Odisha until August 27, 2024. An orange warning has been issued for severe weather in seven districts, including Sambalpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, and Keonjhar, with rainfall expected to reach 20cm.

Following this, a yellow warning indicates heavy rainfall in districts such as Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, and others from August 25-26. More rain is forecast for Sundargarh, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj on August 26-27, with rainfall of 7-11cm expected.

