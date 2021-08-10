IMD forecasts Heavy rainfall in 20 districts of Odisha in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: IMD Regional Office here on Monday said 20 districts are going to experience thunderstorm and lightning activities in 24 hours.

As per the IMD, the districts include Baleswar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khodha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal and Boudh. Several parts of Odisha would experience rainfall, thunderstorm with lightning activity till August 13, the weather office said.

Reports said while nine districts in the State have received normal rainfall, below-average rainfall has been reported in 21 districts so far. Though as many as four low-pressure systems were formed over the Bay of Bengal in the recent past, only one of them had a good impact on the State.

From June 1 to August 9, Odisha has received 484.8 mm rain which is 28 per cent below the average rainfall recorded in the State over the years. While Malkangiri district received the highest 602.2 mm rain, Bhadrak reported the lowest 296.8 mm rainfall during the period, the weather office said.