IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohaptra informs cyclone Asani not likely to make landfall in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a major relief, the cyclonic storm Asani making over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea is not likely to make landfall in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh, informed IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohaptra.

The DG said that the system is now moving towards the coast in north-westwards direction as a well-marked low pressure. The path will be north-westwards till May 10 and thereafter it will re-curve in the sea towards north-north-eastwards. After moving north-north-eastwards, the system will weaken in the sea. while, the sea near Odisha coast will start becoming rough from May 9, and it will become even rougher on May 10. The wind speed may go up to 80-90 kilometers per hour over the sea area.

Besides, five district will witness rainfall like Ganjam, Gajapati, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, and Puri after May 10 evening. In the coastal areas, the wind speed will be 40-50 kilometers per hour and gusting up to 60 kilometers per hour. The maximum wind speed will be 50-60 kilometers per hour.