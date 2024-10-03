IMD Confirms Upcoming Low Pressure; Assures No Cyclone Threat

A low-pressure system is expected to form in the Bay of Bengal by October 4, driven by a cyclonic circulation over southeastern Bangladesh. While the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed no immediate cyclone threat, a yellow alert for lightning and thunder has been issued for ten districts in Odisha today. Rain is forecasted in several areas, including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, and Dhenkanal, with increased rainfall anticipated by October 8. Additionally, weather radar will be installed in Balasore and Sambalpur by 2025 to improve weather-related information.