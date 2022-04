Bhubaneswar: The Regional meteorological department of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow warning thunderstorms with lightning and rough wind reaching a speed of 40-50 kmph in 12 districts of Odisha, in the upcoming days, today.

According to the IMD forecast, the districts are Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Koraput, Rayagada and Kandhamal.