IL-35-Mediated Immunotherapy: A New Treatment for Type I and Autoimmune Diabetes Mellitus

The growing global diabetes epidemic that disproportionately affects developing country children and adolescents calls for effective treatment for the disease.

IL-35, a specific protein of IL-12α and IL-27β chains, encoded by the IL12A and EBI3 genes. This finding has piqued scientists’ interest, especially considering the Novel type 1 and autoimmune diabetes therapy may depend on IL-35, according to research.

The Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) in Guwahati, an autonomous institute under the Department of Science & Technology (Government of India), led by Dr. Asis Bala, Associate Professor, Prof. Ashis K. Mukherjee, Director, and Mr. Ratul Chakraborty, Research Scholar, conducted a network pharmacological analysis of IL-35-related genes, gene-disease associations, and a comprehensive experiment review. The network pharmacological analysis identified five disease-interacting genes associated with immune-inflammatory, autoimmune, neoplastic, and endocrine disorders.

IL-35 helps protect against type 1 and autoimmune diabetes. It regulates macrophage activation, T-cell proteins, and regulatory B cells. IL-35 inhibited pancreatic beta cell-attacking immune cells. Additionally, IL-35 lowered particular immune cells that produce inflammatory chemicals, reducing pancreatic cell infiltration, a key contributor in type 1 diabetes and autoimmune diabetes mellitus.

This recent study published in “CYTOKINE” and “World Journal of Diabetes” may help biological researchers investigate this topic. These findings imply that IL-35 protects the immune system, presenting a novel diabetes treatment option. More studies are needed to understand the mechanisms and advance IL-35-based therapeutics into clinical trials.