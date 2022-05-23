IITs to provide mentorship to NITTTR for up-skilling teachers-Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi :Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today reviewed a presentation on teacher education with senior officials of Ministry of Education and faculty of IIT Madras.

During the discussion, Shri Pradhan suggested that IITs provide mentorship to National Institute of Technical Teachers Training & Research (NITTTR) for up-skilling teachers. He said that technology must be leveraged to equip teachers with necessary skills to prepare for the challenges of future. He said that necessary administrative framework shall be created to drive this initiative. He also called for working towards greater synergy between academia, industry and policy makers.