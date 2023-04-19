National

IIT Guwahati and IIT Bhilai sign MoU to initiate academic, research collaborations

By Odisha Diary bureau

Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati & Prof. Rajiv Prakash, Director, IIT Bhilai signed an MoU to initiate academic, research collaborations as well as to promote faculty and student mobility.
The MoU was signed in the presence of Hon’ble Minister of Education & Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Dr. R. I. Modi, Chairman BoG, IIT Guwahati & Prof. T.G.SITHARAM, Chairman
AICTE on the sidelines of 55th IIT Council meeting at
IIT Bhubaneswar

