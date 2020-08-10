IIT Delhi, OUAT Bhubaneswar Sign MoU for Strengthening Research & Education in Cutting Edge Areas of Agriculture and Allied Subjects

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), Bhubaneswar have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to generate frontier technologies and produce quality human resources in the field of agricultural research and education for addressing the challenges faced by the rural communities and improving their quality of life.

OUAT, Bhubaneswar and IIT Delhi would work jointly in the field of Sensor Application in Agriculture, Precision Farming, Geospatial Technology, Nanotechnology, Biotechnology, and related aspects of agriculture, leading to the creation of rural livelihood opportunities.

There will be a strengthening of faculty/ scientists through exchange programmes and the use of laboratories of both the organisations.

The MoU was signed by Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi and Dr. Pawan Kumar Agrawal, Vice-Chancellor, OUAT Bhubaneswar.

After signing the MoU, Dr. P.K. Agrawal, Vice-Chancellor, OUAT expressed that this collaboration will create new avenues for interdisciplinary research with the involvement of scientists from OUAT and IIT Delhi.

Speaking of the MoU, Prof. Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, “As part of IIT Delhi’s resolve to strengthen the rural economy through technology interventions, the institute is closely working with multiple ICAR laboratories on a variety of agricultural problems. Through this collaborative agreement with OUAT, we hope to also initiate multiple funded projects between IIT Delhi and OUAT faculty under IIT Delhi’s Faculty Interdisciplinary Research Programme (FIRP)”.

“The academic and research collaborations between OUAT and IIT Delhi especially in the areas of sensor based agricultural technologies, nanotechnology and biotechnology applications will develop strategies and modern techniques for meeting current challenges faced by agricultural sectors,” said Prof. Sunil Kr. Khare, Dean, R&D, IIT Delhi.

There will also be a joint venture to operate research projects having a common interest in both the institutions.

