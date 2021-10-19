IIT Bhubaneswar to Hold its 10th Annual Convocation Live by Hybrid Mode

Bhubaneswar: IIT Bhubaneswar is all set to celebrate its 10th Annual Convocation on 20th Oct, 2021, in a hybrid mode where students participate live in-person or by online during the current pandemic time. Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar addressed a pre-event press conference on the occasion.

Shri N.R. Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest by virtual mode and address the Convocation. Dr. Rajendra Prasad Singh, Chairman, Board of Governors (BoG), IIT Bhubaneswar will preside over by online. Prof R. V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar will present the Convocation report and award the degrees to the students. The institute has evolved a very unique and innovative method of holding the convocation with participation of the degree recipients and degree awarding taking place in live form, either in-person or online presence of a student over internet.

During this Convocation, the Institute will confer degrees on 559 students including 35 Ph. D., 153 M. Tech., 79 M.Sc., 256 B. Tech and 36 Dual Degree. It is a proud moment for the graduating students, their parents, the faculty members and staff members and the administration of the institute.

The President of India Gold Medal will be awarded to Shri Dinesh Mohanty of the Computer Science and Engineering for the best academic performance among the entire outgoing B. Tech. batch of students.

The Director’s Gold Medal will be awarded to Shri Shivam Handa of the Mechanical Engineering and Mechanical Systems Design for the best academic performance during the entire outgoing Dual Degree (B.Tech+M.Tech) batch of Students.

The Director’s Gold Medal will be awarded to Shri Saswat Kumar Panda of the Manufacturing Engineering for the best academic performance among the entire outgoing M.Tech batch of students

The Director’s Gold Medal will also be awarded to Shri Hitesh Gupta of the Atmosphere and Ocean Sciences for the best academic performance among the entire outgoing M. Sc. batch of students.

For the best academic performance in their respective branches, the Institute Silver Medals will be awarded to Shri Dinesh Mohanty, Shri Sudhanshu Choudhary, Shri Kuldeep Gupta, Shri Ranjith K and Shri Jishnu Shankar Baruah among the outgoing B. Tech. batch of students.

For the best academic performance in their respective disciplines, the Institute Silver Medals will be awarded to Shri Saswat Kumar Panda, Shri Rohit Dilip Agarwal, Shri Susmit Subhransu Sathpathy, Shri Kona Sai Vikas, Shri Soumyashree Bisoyi, Ms. Shivangi Shrivastava, Shri Rajeeb Kumar Malik among the outgoing M. Tech. batch of students.

For the best academic performance in their respective disciplines, the Institute Silver Medals will be awarded to Shri Hitesh Gupta, Shri Vikasmita Samanta, Shri Aditya Kumar, and Ms. Rumki Ghosh and Shri Bibhabasu Pradhan among the outgoing M. Sc. batch of students.

On the endowment award category, Dr. K. Kasturirangan Award for the best Male Graduate will be awarded to Shri Dinesh Mohanty, Prof. P. Rama Rao Award for best Lady Graduate will be awarded to Ms. Aneri Manoj Gandhi, Dinesh Memorial Award for best B. Tech Thesis – Mechanical Sciences will be awarded to Shri. Akarsh Balachandran and Tejaswi Memorial Award for the best B. Tech Thesis – Electrical Sciences will be awarded to Ms. Aneri Manoj Gandhi.

Last year, the student strength of the Institute was 2490 (B.Tech. – 910, Dual-Degree – 380 (excluding Dual Degree 1st Year), M.Tech. – 362, M.Sc – 201, Ph.D – 374, including 10% of EWS category and supernumerary admissions for women students). The Institute offers 6 Nos. of B.Tech. 9 Nos. of Dual Degree Programmes, 5 Nos. of M.Sc., 14 Nos. of M.Tech Programmes and Ph.D Programme in its 7 Schools

Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, further said, “the convocation is a celebration of the graduation of students who earned their degrees with important learning during their peak youth hood and the institute is keen on their live participation. Therefore, the institute has come up with this very unique and innovative form of holding convocation during the last convocation itself and the same is being adopted this time too due to continuation of pandemic. We are very happy that Shri. N. R. Narayana Murthy, has consented to grace the occasion and to address the graduating students”.

Also present at the conference were Dr. Pravas Ranjan Sahu, Dean Academics and Shri Debaraj Rath, Registrar,IIT Bhubaneswar.