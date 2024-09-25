IIT Bhubaneswar signed MOU with IG Drones to Establish Advanced Drone Excellence Centre Focused on Disaster Management R&D

Bhubaneswar: IIT Bhubaneswar has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IG Drones, a leading drone tech and AI company in India, to establish an Advanced Drone Excellence Centre at the IIT Bhubaneswar Research and Entrepreneurship Park, focused on disaster management R&D. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing drone technology research and development in the field of disaster management, especially as India is a disaster-prone country.

IIT Bhubaneswar is a premier institute of higher education and research in India, known for its cutting-edge programs in engineering, technology, and science. Established in 2008, the institute is committed to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and interdisciplinary research. Located in the capital city of Odisha, IIT Bhubaneswar is a hub for academic excellence and technological advancement. IIT Bhubaneswar Research and Entrepreneurship Park promotes research and innovation by supporting the development of new products, services, and technologies. The park serves as a catalyst for innovation and entrepreneurship in the region, aiming to contribute to the economic and social development of the country.

The new Centre of Excellence (CoE) will be dedicated to pioneering research and development in disaster management applications of drone technology. This initiative aims to enhance the capabilities of drones in responding to natural calamities, leveraging IG Drones’ extensive experience in disaster-prone areas. IG Drones has been active in disaster management since 2019, with notable experience from its work in Uttarakhand’s avalanche-affected regions, Sikkim’s landslides, and Odisha’s cyclone-prone areas. This expertise positions IG Drones uniquely to drive innovation in this critical field.

This new CoE will be the first to focus specifically on disaster management R&D. The partnership with IIT Bhubaneswar Research and Entrepreneurship Park aims to further advance the development of drone technologies that can be deployed effectively during emergencies, providing critical support in disaster response and recovery efforts. The MoU outlines the collaboration’s key objectives, including the development of cutting-edge drone technologies and research methodologies tailored for disaster management. The Advanced Drone Excellence Centre will be situated in a dedicated space of approximately 2000 sq. ft., equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to support research and development initiatives. Earlier this year, the 100 Cube Initiative partnered with IIT Bhubaneswar Research and Entrepreneurship Park, an initiative envisioned by Honorable Minister of Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of the Purvodaya Mission. This mission aims to create 100 startups, each valued at 100 crores, by 2036, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of Odisha’s formation.

Odisha is India’s No. 1 disaster-ready state and is widely appreciated globally for its proactive disaster management strategies, advanced infrastructure, effective use of technology, strong institutional framework, and successful track record in handling major natural disasters. IG Drones, being an Odisha-based company, has excelled in disaster management with cutting-edge global drone technology and the application of AI.

Dr. Soobhankar Pati, CEO of IIT Bhubaneswar Research and Entrepreneurship Park, said, “We are excited to partner with IG Drones, enhancing our focus on disaster management through startups working in cutting-edge technology. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in high-end technological areas, aligning with our vision ‘100 Cube’—facilitating 100 startups, each worth Rs 100 Crore, as Odisha turns 100 as a linguistic state in 2036. With an existing AR and VR Center of Excellence, numerous AI and AR/VR startups incubated at IIT, and exceptional faculty research in Earth, Ocean, and Climate Sciences, we look forward to jointly advancing solutions for disaster management under this MoU.

Mr. Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, CEO of IG Drones, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “Our partnership with IIT Bhubaneswar represents a significant advancement in disaster management through drone technology. By focusing on R&D, we aim to enhance the effectiveness of drone applications in disaster scenarios, drawing from our extensive field experience and expertise. This initiative will drive innovation and contribute significantly to improving disaster response and recovery capabilities.”

The partnership between IG Drones and IIT Bhubaneswar Research and Entrepreneurship Park is poised to set a new benchmark in drone technology research and development. As India advances its technological capabilities, collaborations like this play a crucial role in enhancing disaster management strategies and contributing to the nation’s resilience against natural disasters.

The Indian drone market is projected to grow rapidly from USD 654 million in 2024 to USD 1,437 million by 2029, with a CAGR of 17.0%. This growth is driven by demand in sectors such as agriculture, defense, and e-commerce. IG Drones, founded by Odia entrepreneurs Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya and Om Prakash, aims to make Odisha a key player in India’s goal of becoming a global drone hub by 2030, with a focus on equipping talent with advanced drone technology skills.