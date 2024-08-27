IIT Bhubaneswar provides an insightful platform for students to embark on the entrepreneurial journey

Bhubaneswar : The Entrepreneurship Cell (E-CELL) of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar organized an interactive and insightful session on ‘Entrepreneurship Day’ paying homage to innovation, creativity and entrepreneurial success. This great day holds immense significance rewinding the achievements of many visionary entrepreneurs who have transformed industries.

Gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest, Mr. Brahmananda Mishra, President, Utkal Chamber of Commerce & Industry Ltd. (UCCIL)- Odisha addressed the gathering and shared his life experience in this innovative journey. Being an exceptional technocrat, an outstanding organizer and an inspiring leader, he emphasized the audience on the importance of entrepreneurship. Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar interacted with the audience, sharing his views on entrepreneurship. He appreciated the entrepreneurs who are acting as the backbone of the economy.

The thought-provoking session began with the introduction of incubation policies by Dr. Soobhankar Pati, CEO of Research Entrepreneurship Park, IIT Bhubaneswar. Startup speakers, Mr. Ripam Barooah, Mr. Anirban Mohanty, Mr. P. Biswanath Patra joined the evening to give a motivational talk on qualities required to be an entrepreneur. Mr. Ripan Barooah, founder of Hopun Innovations shared his entrepreneurial journey with the audience. The Hopun Innovations are known for developing prototypes of solar-powered reverse trikes and other micro-mobility solutions. Mr. Anirban Mohanty, co-founder of Let’s driEV, the company which is on a mission of redefining urban commuting for 18–25-year-olds with its innovative EV two-wheelers, perfectly crafted to fit the fast-paced lifestyle of the Snapchat generation, shared the essence of one’s mindset in this entrepreneurial world. Mr. P. Biswanath Patra, co-founder of the Twinverse, platform that delivers a highly realistic and interactive experience, perfectly overlaying virtual clothing onto users, mentioned about the motivation behind his entrepreneurial journey.

The programme was coordinated by Dr. Venugopal Arumuru, Professor-in-Charge of the E-CELL, who along with Prof. Rajesh Roshan Dash, Dean-Student Affairs, shared their insights on entrepreneurship. The programme was primarily meant to sensitize students of the institute, who turned up in large numbers along with the faculty, to make the event successful.