IIT Bhubaneswar organizes lecture-cum-interactive session on ‘Engineering Problem Solving’ on Engineers’ Day

Bhubaneswar : Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has organized a lecture-cum-interactive session on Engineering Problem Solving on the occasion of the Engineers’ Day on 15th September, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

On this occasion, Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar addressed the students and members of the Institute on the topic in an interactive manner. In his lecture, he illustrated “how the solution of a practical engineering problem requires application of some general thinking strategies combined with interdisciplinary knowledge.” His talk provided insights into real life problem solving, and helped students recognize the need for subjects from several disciplines in the core engineering curriculum. Speaking on the Significance of Engineers’ Day, he cited Engineers as the creators of History. Appreciating the engineering marvels of ancient India, he said that India’s rich legacy, which has inspired creators to create many monuments, structures and inventions that surprise us even today. “The engineers of modern India have also travelled a long way with technology and now have landed on the moon. But it is also important to revive and restore the old glory, and our engineers are well-equipped and competent to achieve this,” he added.

Prof Dinakar Pasla, Dean, Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy (SRIC) delivered the welcome address and stressed the skills of creativity and innovation of the engineers in creating history.

Prof. Prasant Kumar Sahu, Dean (Alumni Affairs & International Relations) of the Institute proposed a vote of thanks.

The programme was attended by a large number of students and employees of the Institute in a very interactive manner.