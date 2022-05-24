IIT Bhubaneswar organizes 3-Hours Yogathon as countdown event to International Yoga Day

Bhubaneswar: IIT Bhubaneswar conducted a 3-Hours Yogathon as countdown event to the International Day of Yoga (IDY) on 21st May 2022. In pursuance to the order of Department of Higher Education (Ministry of education), various activities are being planned in the institute for the International Yoga day. The Yogathon is a part of the various activities taken up at the Institute before the main event of IDY, 2022. The event was attended by more than 300 students, faculty, staff and their family members. The participants completed 108 Surya Namaskars during the 3-hours long session under the supervision of the trained yoga instructors.

While Yoga is the compulsory part of the extra academic activities at IIT Bhubaneswar for first year undergraduate students, regular sessions for campus residents are also being organized in the Institute. The program was attended by Dr. Srinivas Karanki, President (Student Gymkhana), Dr. Goutam Mondal, Dr. Srikant Patra and many other faculty and staff members. The event was coordinated by the EAA section and student Gymkhana. EAA coordinators, Dr. Devesh Punera and Dr. Bankim Chandra Mandal were present during the event.