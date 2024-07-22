IIT Bhubaneswar joins ISRO in month-long celebration prior to National Space Day

Speakers highlight on collaboration for entrepreneurship and innovation towards Space Technology Development

Bhubaneswar : The Research & Entrepreneurship Park (REP) of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has joined Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in commemorating the National Space Day. This day has been designated to celebrate the successful soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 at Siva Shakti Point in the South Pole of the Moon on 23rd August 2023. To commemorate this success, ISRO envisaged capacity building for entrepreneurship and innovation in the space science technology throughout the country through a month-long celebration from 20th July to 23rd August 2024. As part of the celebration, a two-day event is being organized in the premises of IIT Bhubaneswar on 22nd and 23rd July 2024, in association with Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR. The event was inaugurated by Prof. Hirendra Nath Ghosh, Director NISER, Bhubaneswar, in the presence of Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Ghosh said: “In addition to doctors, engineers and entrepreneurs, India needs scientists and researchers for overall development.” Appreciating the achievements of ISRO, he opined that especially, the Space Technology sector requires brilliant minds to serve the nation in a different manner.” He urged the students to be focused towards making a difference through their contributions in different fields.

Focusing on linking Entrepreneurship and growth of Space Technology, Prof. Karmalkar said: “In early 2000’s ISRO used to launch 1 satellite every two years. This increased to 2 satellites a year by late 2000’s. On the other hand, the IITs across the country have moved beyond knowledge generation, knowledge dissemination and knowledge application to include wealth generation though start-ups & entrepreneurship in their scope. IIT Bhubaneswar has also come forward towards achieving this goal through its 100-Cube Start-up Initiative, launched in February 2024. The target is now to motivate entrepreneurship among students at the school level and IIT Bhubaneswar is taking initiative towards this through its Research and Entrepreneurship Park. Space entrepreneurship will also be included in this effort.”

Shri J. Damodaram, Senior Scientist, ISRO also spoke on the objective of the event, that is, enhancing collaboration between entrepreneurship and innovation for furthering the progress in the space sector. Shri Amitav Mohanty, Scientist-SG, ISRO also spoke on the occasion and informed about the programme.

Dr. Soobhankar Pati, CEO of the Research and Entrepreneurship Park at IIT Bhubaneswar, delivered the welcome address and emphasized the significance of fostering entrepreneurship. He stated that IIT Bhubaneswar’s Research and Entrepreneurship Park has incubated startups whose technological innovations can be utilized by ISRO. He further highlighted that it is time for students to aspire to become job creators rather than job seekers and to consider entrepreneurship as a viable career path. Shri Kishor Kumar Panda, PRO, Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, ISRO proposed a vote of thanks.

The highlights of the two-day event are a mobile exhibition of ISRO’s innovations and achievements namely ‘Space on the Wheels’ and static floor exhibitions of scaled-down models and equipment being used in the space sector. The event also comprises space quiz for school students, popular talks by leading scientists of ISRO, Space Start-ups, academicians, followed by interaction among various stakeholders. The inaugural ceremony witnessed around 2500 audience, including students from nearby schools.