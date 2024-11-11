IIT Bhubaneswar hosts Yuva Manthan 2024 Features Model United Nations, Youth Parliamentary Debate, and Hackathon

Bhubaneswar : Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bhubaneswar) recently organised Yuva Manthan 2024, a vibrant two-day experiential event encompassing a Model United Nations (YMUN), a Youth Parliamentary Debate (YPD), and the Yuva Manthan Hackathon. Organized by the Socio-Cultural and Science and Technology Councils of the Students’ Gymkhana, the event brought together students for an inspiring blend of debates, policy discussions, and innovative competitions. The theme of this year’s Yuva Manthan was ‘Igniting India’s Journey To 2047: Vision of a Developed India’. The programme was conducted under the aegis of University Grants Commission, as per the directive of Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

The programme was inaugurated on 9th November 2024 by Prof. Shreepad Kalmakar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar, in the presence of Prof. S.K. Panda, Dean (Student Affairs) In-charge, Dr. Kodanda Ram Mangipudi, President of the Students’ Gymkhana, and faculty advisors Dr. Devesh Punera and Dr. Suvradip Mullick. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Karmalkar stressed on the role of ‘Communication, Collaboration and Critical Thinking’ in the intellectual development of the youth of the nation, which in turn will support the development of the country. The dignitaries emphasized the importance of youth-driven innovation and problem-solving, encouraging participants to explore their full potential.

Yuva Manthan began with the Model United Nations (YMUN), which involved 60 participants across three committees. In the International Press (IP) committee, journalists and videographers ensured transparency and fair reporting of all discussions. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) committee saw enthusiastic delegates representing different countries in spirited debates, while the All-India Political Parties Meet (AIPPM) committee allowed students to represent native political leaders, gaining insights into contemporary Indian politics and policy making. Each committee was evaluated by judges, with prizes awarded across four categories, while all participants received certificates in recognition of their engagement.

On 10th November, the Youth Parliamentary Debate (YPD) provided a new platform for students to engage in parliamentary-style discussions. Participants delivered thoughtful speeches on topics such as electoral reforms, followed by open debate, making it an engaging and thought-provoking experience for all involved.

Running alongside YMUN and YPD was the Yuva Manthan Hackathon, themed “Unleashing Youth Ingenuity and Vision through Innovation and Development.” The hackathon featured 12 teams, each consisting of 5 members each, competing in challenges designed to encourage analytical and policy-making skills. Day 1 featured Essay Writing, Slogan Writing, and Poster Making Competitions as a preliminary round, followed by an Economic Policy-Making Round on Day 2, where teams developed solutions to pressing economic challenges in India.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Yuvraj Pratap Singh, Vice President of the Students’ Gymkhana, who acknowledged the dedication of participants, judges, and organizers. Yuva Manthan 2024 was a resounding success, fostering creativity, teamwork, and critical thinking, reflecting IIT Bhubaneswar’s commitment to intellectual growth and real-world problem-solving.