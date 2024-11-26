IIT Bhubaneswar gears up for commencement of Yuva-Sangam Phase V exposure trip under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Initiative

Bhubaneswar : IIT Bhubaneswar is gearing up to start the fifth phase of Yuva Sangam, an exposure tour and a cultural exchange program between Odisha and Maharashtra. Starting on November 27, 2024, 50 youths from Odisha will embark on a cultural journey to Maharashtra, hosted by IIM Mumbai. Simultaneously, 50 youths from Maharashtra will visit Odisha, hosted by IIT Bhubaneswar. This exchange will last until December 5, 2024.

The program aims to strengthen national integration by promoting cultural exchange and understanding between the two states. A brainchild of Ministry of Education, Yuva Sangam’ Youth Exchange program under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat aims to strengthen people-to-people connections, especially between youth of different states and introduce to them the culture and values of India. The idea of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat was conceptualized and structured by the Hon’ble Prime Minster Sh. Narendra Modi Ji to create a cultural connect between the various states of India. It also aims to expose youth who embody not just immense talent, global knowledge, spirit of creativity and innovation but also revisit cultural values that reflect the country’s humane philosophy.

The previous phases of Yuva Sangam have witnessed massive enthusiasm with registrations crossing 44,000 in the last Phase. Till date, 4,795 youth across India have participated in 114 tours in various phases of Yuva Sangam (including the pilot phase in 2022).

During their weeklong visit, the visiting students will have the opportunity to explore the rich cultural heritage of their host state. They will visit iconic landmarks, savour local cuisine, and interact with the local people. Participants will engage in various cultural activities, including traditional dance and music performances, language workshops, and heritage tours. IIT Bhubaneswar is committed to making this phase of Yuva Sangam a memorable experience for all participants. The program will foster mutual respect, understanding, and friendship, contributing to the overall goal of a united and prosperous India.

Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar said, “We are happy to be part of this initiative to host Maharashtra delegated at IIT Bhubaneswar campus and send off Odisha students to Maharashtra on this exposure tour. This initiative provides a valuable opportunity for students to engage in cultural exchange, preserving and promoting India’s diverse traditions. By fostering unity and national integration, this event will leave a significant impact, enabling students to experience and appreciate the cultural richness of Odisha.”