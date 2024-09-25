IIT Bhubaneswar Faculty Among World’s Top 2% Scientists in Stanford-Elsevier Ranking

Bhubaneswar : In an achievement in the field of research and innovation, six faculty members from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar have been recognized among the top 2 percent of scientists worldwide, as per the prestigious ranking released by Stanford University in collaboration with Dutch academic publishing company, Elsevier.

This annual ranking, widely respected across the global academic community, acknowledges scientists based on the impact of their research work, citation index, and other critical academic parameters. The inclusion of the faculty members from IIT Bhubaneswar not only highlights the institution’s excellence in research and innovation but also showcases the impactful contributions made by Indian scientists on the global platform.

The recognised faculty members for the year 2024 are:

Subhransu Ranjan Samantaray, School of Electrical and Computer Sciences Rajan Jha, School of Basic Sciences P. Dinakar, School of Infrastructure Manas Mohan Mahapatra, School of Mechanical Sciences Pattabhi Ramaiah Budarapu, School of Mechanical Sciences Barathram. Ramkumar, School of Electrical and Computer Sciences

These faculty members have been acknowledged for their significant research contributions and high-impact publications that have set benchmarks in their respective domains. The Stanford-Elsevier ranking evaluates the performance of scientists over their careers and also emphasizes their recent contributions, making this recognition particularly notable for the selected scholars.

It is noteworthy that four of the faculty members have been ranked in the career-long research category. Prof. Subhransu Ranjan Samantaray has been recognized for his research in the field of Energy; Prof. Rajan Jha for his work in the field of Optics; Prof. V. R. Pedireddi for his research in the field of Inorganic & Nuclear Chemistry and Prof. P. Dinakar for his work in the field of Building and Construction Engineering.

The subject-wise bibliometric analysis was conducted by a team of scientists from Stanford University and Elsevier BV – a leading scientific publisher. Scientists have been classified into 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields, according to the standard Science-Metrix classification.

Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar, conveyed his congratulations to the faculty members, stating, “This recognition is a testament to the high-calibre research being conducted at IIT Bhubaneswar. Our faculty members continue to push the boundaries of knowledge and innovation, and their inclusion in this elite list reflects the institute’s commitment to excellence in research and development. We are committed to advancing scientific inquiry and supporting our faculty as they contribute to solving real-world problems through their work.”

The Stanford-Elsevier global ranking is a prestigious accolade in the academic and research community, identifying researchers across multiple disciplines who are driving scientific progress and innovation worldwide. This recognition not only highlights individual achievements but also reinforces India’s growing role in global research and development.